Due to Pakistan Super League match on Sunday, the security situation in Gaddafi stadium and its vicinity, all the private schools of Lahore were closed today.

According to sources, “Schools have been closed as per the security plan for the final match of PSL that will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.”

All Pakistan Private Schools Federation Chairperson Kashif Mirza said, “The schools will not be allowed to open on Saturday or Sunday for any activity.”