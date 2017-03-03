LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has approved Punjab University Medical College and has announced to provide funds for establishment of 4 hostels and Rs 50 million to promote research activities in the university.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir called on the Chief Minister at his camp office in Model Town. The VC briefed the chief minister on improving international ranking of the university and presented some proposals for resolving various issues being faced by the university.

The chief minister approved establishment of PU Medical College, provision of funds for construction of four hostels for boys and girls and houses/flats for teachers and employees. The CM also gave instructions to provide 10 buses for PU students at the earliest.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PU’s share in PEEF scholarships would also be increased so that more of intelligent students of the university could benefit from the scholarships. PU teachers, employees and students have thanked Shehbaz Sharif and PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir for resolving their long-standing issues.

They said that none of the administrations in the past had worked so fast to resolve university issues being faced by the teachers, employees and students.

DR KHALID NEW REGISTRAR

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has appointed Hailey College of Commerce’s Assistant Professor and Director Human Resource Dr Khalid Khan as registrar of the university. A notification has been issued in this regard.

SEMINAR

Punjab University College of Art and Design organised a seminar on 'A missing Dimension in Design'. Former Head of Design Department NCA Professor Mahmood Ul Hasan Jafri was the keynote speaker and Dr Ahmad Bilal has chaired the session while the faculty of the College Prof Asrar H Chishti, Prof Arif Khan, Farjood Rizvi, Rabia Nawab, Dr Sumera, LCWU’s Ms Aisha Ahmad and Ms Zamania from COMSATS have also participated in the seminar.

The activity was designed by the Students of MPhil (Replica) and almost 150 students have attended the session. It was one of the most successful seminars as it talked about the contemporary design issues in Pakistan.

Prof Jafri is an iconic figure in Pakistan Design scene and most appropriate person for this kind of collaborative and experimental work. The students shared that they found a lot of new dimensions in design and this session will be a help in expanding the scope of research.

This kind of approach will connect the research with the society and open new possibilities of entrepreneurship.

EVENT FOR SPECIAL CHILDREN

Punjab Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) in collaboration with Living Institute for Slow Learners organised an event for Special Children at its premises.

Director CCP Prof Dr Farah Malik, Head of Rising Sun Institute for Special Children Mrs Parveen Tawwab, faculty members, students and employees were present on the occasion.

Special Children presented plays, national songs and unique arts in the event. Later, prizes were distributed among participants. Director CCP Prof Dr Farah Malik appreciated the efforts of faculty, students and staff members of Living Institute for Slow Learners for organizing a fruitful event.