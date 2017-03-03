LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced free medical treatment for a second year student of the Chistian Daanish School.

According to a handout, Sidra Shahadat was taken to Lahore Services Hospital with serious wounds after being tortured allegedly by her school administration for refusing to move from one room to another.

The school administration rejected the claim, saying that Sidra sustained wounds after she ‘accidently fell from stairs’, the handout said adding that because of the strike of doctors in Services Hospital, the victim left in lurch for seven days.

It added that the CM took notice and the girl was taken to Ghurki Hospital where she was being provided with ‘best’ medical treatment. Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmed also visited the victim family and handed them Rs50,000.