LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting yesterday to review healthcare arrangements on occasion of final of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Secretary SH&ME Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Sardar Fakhar Imam, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Nouman Matloob, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/LGH Prof Ghayas-un-Nabi Tayyab, Chief Executive Punjab Institute of Cardiology Prof Nadeem Hayat Malik and Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Lahore Dr Zulfiqar Ali attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has set up a temporary six beds hospital at Pearl Continental Hotel. Lahore General Hospital will establish 25 beds hospital at Hokey Stadium on Friday.

Moreover, cardiac ambulance of Punjab Institute of Cardiology equipped with necessary equipments will remain present in Gaddafi Stadium on the day of final match.

Kh Salman Rafiq directed ensuring presence of doctors, nurses and paramedics at temporary hospitals according to SOPs and availability of life saving drugs. He directed Director Institute of Blood Transfusion to arrange blood bags of blood groups according to the list provided by District Officer Health Lahore.

Man arrested for fleecing people

The FIA Thursday arrested a man for allegedly fleecing people over the sale of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match tickets.

Umar Waqas was arrested by the Cyber Crime Circle from Gulberg. He was selling PSL ticket for Rs3000 through the Facebook. FIA raiding team recovered four tickets. An official said that a case has been registered against him and Asif Iqbal AD Cyber Crime launched investigation.