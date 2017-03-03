LAHORE - A young man was shot and killed by his friend over some monetary dispute in Baghbanpura, police said. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Police identified the deceased as Faiz. Investigators said that the man was killed by Iftikhar Ahmed as they clashed over some money dispute. Faiz was rushed to a hospital with bullet wounds where he died later. The gunman managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the killing.

Meanwhile, police found three dead bodies from different parts of the provincial metropolis. The bodies, unidentified so far, were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators said the bodies were recovered from Islampura, Civil Lines, and Shahdara police precincts. Apparently, the deceased were drug addicts, police said. Further investigations were underway.