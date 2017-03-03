LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashir Javed chaired a meeting at Jinnah Hall on Thursday to review arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final match scheduled to be held at Gaddafi Stadium on March 5. Assistant Commissioners, Metropolitan Officers and TMOs attended the meeting.

Col (r) Mubashir Javed stressed the need of making joint efforts for making the event successful to open the door for International Cricket in Pakistan.

“MCL will ensure cleanliness, lightening, parking and others arrangements at the venue and on the entire route,” he said. He also appointed officials on different spots for proper monitoring of arrangements.

More than 100 member sanitary crew of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been deployed at Qadafi Stadium for cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan Super League final.

Cleanliness squad will remain on duty till the end of the match ensuring best sanitation arrangements in the premises and surrounding of Qadafi Stadium.

Cleanliness squad will help the stadium administration in manual sweeping, waste picking, dusting and washing of washrooms and roads.

On the request of stadium administration, LWMC has already performed the task of waste removal, litter picking, road washing and sweeping prior to the commencement of the mage event.

LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed Thursday visited Qaddafi Stadium to inspect and check sanitation arrangements. Senior Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik, Manager Operations M Asif, Assistant Manager Jam Abbas and Hamza Ali also present on the occasion.

Bilal also met with stadium administration and assured them of complete cooperation from LWMC team till the end of event.

Separately, Pakistani media should always remember that national interest and integrity of the country reign supreme. Media has an increasingly important role to project the positive side of Pakistan, as it has multifarious dimensions of art, culture and history dating back to thousands of years. National interest should be our top priority as Pakistan is our only identity in the comity of nations.

Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of annual sports day at Government College of Science, Wahdat Road, Lahore on Thursday.