LAHORE - A minor girl and her parents were burnt alive when a fire broke out inside a three-storey apartment in Mozang Thursday.

The victims were identified as 45-year-old Zahid, 38-year-old Samina, and their four-year-old daughter Ayesha. They were sleeping in their one-room quarter on the third floor of a building in the main bazaar of Mozang when the fire broke out. The reason for the blaze was stated to be short-circuit.

Rescue workers said that the bodies were badly burnt. Four firefighting units were sent to the site but the victims had already expired. The bodies were moved to morgue.

The fire sparked panic in the densely-populated locality.

Smoke and flames were billowing from the top floor when ambulances reached the spot.

Eyewitnesses said that the blaze broke out in the bedroom and it engulfed the whole portion in no time.

“It was horrific. The blaze destroyed the entire room within minutes. Rescue workers could not reach the site because of narrow streets,” said Ahsan Ali, a shopkeeper. Later, police reached the spot and handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Further investigations were underway.

MAN ROBBED OF LIFE

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Manawan police precincts late Wednesday, police said. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Police sources said that two motorcyclists opened straight fire on a man as he offered resistance during a robbery attempt near a village in Manawan police area. The victim, identified by police as Fayyaz Ahmed, sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The gunmen fled instantly.

The police filed a murder case against unidentified gunmen and were investigating the fatal shooting with no arrest made yet.

ASHRAF JAVED