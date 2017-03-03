LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review the steps taken to empower women and arrangements for marking Women’s Day on March 8.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz counted his government’s feat saying: “Daanish Schools are providing quality education poor women while Punjab Educational Endowment Fund was aimed at helping them financially.”

He said comprehensive legislation has been made for the empowerment of women and providing them with due inheritance share. He also highlighted the role of women for building nations, stressing that the women should be made more and more empowered for progress in the country.

Shehbaz ordered the formation of the four sub-committees to finalise activities on the Women’s Day and said these committees will present their recommendations. Provincial Ministers Zakia Shahnawaz, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Hameeda Wahiduddin and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Separately, the chief minister presided over a meeting on 3600MW gas power projects. Addressing the meeting, the CM said work is in progress on several power projects to overcome energy crisis and gas-powered energy projects will be complete in time.

He said 3600MW gas power projects will end loadshedding. He was assured of timely completion of work on the projects.

MEETING ON KISSAN PACKAGE

Chairing a meeting on the implementation of the Kissan Package, CM Shehbaz Sharif said 600,000 small farmers would be beneficiaries of interest-free loans being given under the package.

Partner banks assured the meeting of achieving the goals in time. Shehbaz said the project will bring in agricultural reforms. He said the Punjab government has made the whole process transparent with the use of the modern technology. He said the process of loan has been made simple for small farmers through digital system. The meeting decided to end prescribed fee paid to obtain interest free loan.

The chief minister said the finance minister will review the loan package fortnightly, while he will review progress monthly. Ministers Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Mian Atta Muhammad Manika, Naeem Akhtar Bhbha, advisers Dr Aijaz Nabi, Dr Umer Saif and official concerned attended the meeting.

Addressing another meeting on the establishment of industrial development, Shehbaz said the objective of industrial estates is promotion of industries and creation of new job opportunities that will result in the strengthening of economy.

He said non-establishment of industries in the plots of industrial estates is regrettable. He ordered comprehensive audit of all industrial estates especially the new ones.

He said vacant posts of chief executive officers in industrial estates should be filled immediately and added that a review report of implementation of labour laws and security arrangements be presented.

Shehbaz Sharif said that all departments concerned should work with honesty and devotion. The chief minister said he should be given results after carrying out work. He said all matters of Qauid-e-Azam Apparel Park should be completed immediately because this project has already been delayed. He said special attention should be paid to timeline regarding the project and practical recommendations presented for the establishment of new industrial estates.

Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin and other official concerned participated in the meeting.