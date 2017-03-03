LAHORE - Delegation of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME) visited Pakistan Medical and Dental Council office on Thursday.

Prof David Gordon, President WFME (former President of the Association of Medical Schools in Europe, Emeritus professor of medicine and former dean of the medical faculty at the University of Manchester headed the delegation.

The members of the delegation included Prof Ara Tekian (Professor of Medical Education and Associate Dean of International Affairs, University of Illinois at Chicago USA), Prof Janet Grant (Professor Open University Institute of Educational Technology (IET), Senior Advisor, WFME, UK). PMDC President Prof Shabir Lehri and council members welcomed the delegation.

Prof Abid Farooqi, Vice President PMDC, briefed the delegation about enhancement and improvements in working of the institution especially in registration and accreditation systems.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of new council in improving the system. They also discussed ways and means to improve mutual working relations between the two organizations.

Prof Janet Grant suggested recognition of accredited distant learning programs in medical education (non clinical). Executive Committee members Dr Amir Hussain Bandesha, Prof Mussadiq Khan, Dr Ibrar Ashraf and Dr Haroon agreed to take up the matter in the coming council meeting.