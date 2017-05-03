LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir chaired a meeting to review situation in districts affected by chickenpox on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed prevalence of chickenpox in Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Bhakkar, referral system and treatment facilities.

The meeting decided that a SMS should be disseminated among general practitioners on the pattern of dengue for better treatment and referral to hospital if needed.

Committee comprising experts was constituted to probe high prevalence of chicken pox and submit report within 48 hours. It was informed that a mass awareness campaign has been launched in the affected districts with special health education sessions in schools. Moreover, advertisements have also been published / flashed in print and electronic media.

Principal Punjab Medical College/Allied Hospital Faisalabad was of the view that inordinate delay in bringing patients to hospitals was posing serious challenge to doctors.

Prof Faisal Masood said that patients with the symptoms of high grade fever, rashes on the body, vomiting and stiffness in the neck should immediately be referred to a government hospital for proper treatment.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Special Secretary P&SH Dr Faisal Zahoor, Dean Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq, Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, ex-VC KEMU Prof Faisal Masood, representatives of WHO and UNICEF Dr Mazhar Qureshi and Dr Rana Mushtaq, Health Consultant Dr Naeem-ud-Din Mian, Additional Secretary Primary Health Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid, Director EPI Dr Munir, Director CDC Dr Bashir, CEO Health Lahore Dr Saeed Ghuman attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs of affected districts participated in the meeting through video link.

Action on dumping waste along drain

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) enforcement wing Tuesday carried out an operation against vehicles of three private housing societies on account of dumping waste along drain illegally.

Waste carrying vehicles of DHA Rahber Society, Wapda Town and Bahria Town were confiscated after they were allegedly found unloading their waste along the drain near Mohlanwal. The enforcement team also lodged FIR against the violators with Sundar police station. Senior Managers Operations of LWMC Zahid Mushtaq and Chaudhary Murtaza along with Manager Enforcement Wing supervised the operation.

“LWMC is committed to promote modern and environment friendly culture of waste disposal and strongly discourages practices of illegal dumping of waste on all levels. Strict actions are being taken against violators which include immediate arrest and lodging FIR,” said spokesperson of LWMC.