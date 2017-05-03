LAHORE - A couple was killed in a brazen gun-attack in the name of honour in Nishtar Colony neighbourhood of the Punjab capital Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The gunmen took away their one and a half years old child, who was recovered as the cops arrested one of the killers in the evening near Motorway toll plaza.

Zaheer, 30, tied the knot with Kainaat, 28, two years ago and since then, they were residing in a rented house at the low-income Altaf Colony, police said.

The child was sleeping when the relatives of Kainaat unleashed the attack.

“We are quite sure that the double murder was committed in the name of honour,” a police officer said.

At least two gunmen killed the man outside and then forced their entry into the house to target his wife, police sources said.

According to neighbours, the armed motorcyclists showed up outside the house of Zaheer, rang the doorbell and fired shots at him as he came out. After gunning down Zaheer, they barged into the house, and killed Kainat, the locals said, adding that the attackers took away the child too.

“All happened within a few minutes. They came on a motorcycle and ran away with the child after killing the couple,” Ramazan said.

The shooting, involving automatic guns, triggered panic in the area.

A spokesman for the Edhi ambulance foundation said that both the victims were killed on the spot.

Police official Muhammad Amjad told this reporter that the attackers, identified as Sheharyar and Amin.

“The police are going to file a criminal case against the attackers on the complaint of Tariq Aziz, the brother of Zaheer,” the official said.

Police investigators also called in forensic experts to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Although new law was approved to curb ‘honour killing’ after the outspoken social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch was strangled by her brother to save ‘family honour’ last year, lack of implementation and weak prosecution resulted in no break in such a serious crime.

Last year, Zeenat Bibi was burnt alive by her mother and relatives in the Factory Area just a week after she married against their will.

Two days after the killing of Zeenat, a security guard killed his daughter, her husband, and brother-in-law at his house and then courted his arrest. Resident of Kahna, Ashraf, stated before police that he committed the triple murder because his 20-year-old daughter had brought shame to his family by tie the knot with a 40-year-old man.

The Punjab province witnessed at least 1,850 registered incidents of ‘honour killings’ from 2011 to 2016.

According to official statistics, at least 328 persons were murdered in 2015, 404 in 2014, 388 in 2013, 366 in 2012, and 364 in 2011. Large majority of the victims were women.