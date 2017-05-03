LAHORE - A woman Tuesday moved the Lahore High Court against the National Database and Registration Authority for cancelling the B-Form of her one-and-a-half-year-old child.

Azra Bibi, from Nabi Park of Lahore, has already moved the court against Nadra for cancelling her family’s citizenships.

In her fresh plea, she told the court that the father, Wali Muhammad Khan, and grandfather, Soor Gull, of her son Abdullah were citizens of Pakistan.

The court was informed that their grandfather had CNIC No 17101-0241990-5. Similarly, their father is also Pakistani citizen though he has been working abroad.

Last year on August 29, Nadra issued cancellation notice to his parents and this year to him and his siblings without citing the reason, the court was told.

The family has been taxpayer for years, the court heard. The petitioner made an appeal to the court for declaring ‘illegal, unlawful, violative’ Nadra notification till the final decision of the court.