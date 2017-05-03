LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, providing some relief to the people from prevailing hot weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Experts have forecast more dust-thunderstorm/light rain during the next 24 hours.

In Lahore, cloud cover, intermittent drizzle and strong winds reduced the intensity of heat in the evening by decreasing temperature.

Prior to the scattered drizzle, Lahore remained in the grip of heat wave with mercury touching 40 degree Celsius at noon. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 22C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 14 per cent.

People avoided unnecessarily coming out, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Heat stricken people thronged Lahore Canal to get some relief. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing. At some places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured water.

Larkana and Bahawalnagar remained hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 44C. Maximum temperature in RahimYar Khan, Padidan, Moenjo daro, Dadu and Jacobabad was recorded 43C, Sibbi, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Turbat, MirpurKhas, Noorpur Thal and Mithi 42C.

According to the experts, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36 hours.

The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances rain-thunderstorm for Lahore during the

next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/light rain with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Duststorm/gusty winds are expected in Multan, DG Khan and Sargodha divisions. Mostly partly cloudy and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.