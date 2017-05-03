LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar have paid tributes to the struggle of Mujahid-i-Millat Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi in the Pakistan Movement, saying that he was among the trusted companions of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust organised the seminar in collaboration with Pakistan Movement Workers Trust. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan leadership also addressed the seminar. In his special message, the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar said Maulana was among the luckiest one who were in the close circle of Allama Iqbal. Maulana was proud of his close association with the Poet of the East, he added. He said Quaid-i-Azam had also acknowledged his services for Pakistan Movement by stating that no one could stop a nation from getting Pakistan that has youngsters like Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi. He said Maulana was also a true follower of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and his contributions to the Tehreek-e-Khatm-e-Nabuat would be written with golden words. He was also sentenced to death in 1953, he said and added that Maulana dedicated whole of his life in fighting against anti-Islam forces.

Qari Muhammad Zawwar Bahadur, Mufti Muhammad Tasadduq Hussain, Malik Bashir Ahmed Nizami, Allama Muhammad Munir Qadri, Allama Naseer Ahmed Noorani and Secretary NPT Shahid Rasheed also expressed their views on the towering personality of Maulana Niazi and paid him glowing tributes on the occasion.