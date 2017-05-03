LAHORE - Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Tuesday suspended two doctors for involvement in illegal transplantation of human organs. Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery Dr Fawad Mumtaz Khan and Medical Officer Dr Al-Tamash Kharral, both from Lahore General Hospital, were caught red-handed while doing illegal organ transplantation at a rented house in a private housing society last Saturday. Dr Al-Tamash Kharral is also General Secretary of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab.

Reshuffle

The Punjab government transferred six officers on Tuesday. As per the notification issued By the S&GAD, Additional Secretary Admin Primary and Secondary Health Care department Adnan Zafar was posted as Punjab Aids Control Porgrm Project Director, he will also hold charge of the AS Admin. OSD Muhammad Ali Amir was posted as CEO Punjab Health Facilitative Management Company for three years, OSD Rana Muhammad Arshad was posted as Chief Administrative Health Institution Muridke, services of Deputy Secretary Food Rafia Haider and AC Faisalabad City Bilawal Abru were given to DG Food Authority, AC Boorewala Amir Sohail Kaifi was transferred and posted as AC Faisalabad City.