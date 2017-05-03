A couple was murdered in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony area over love marriage whereas the security officers nabbed the suspect along with kidnapped child from Motorway Interchange.

According to sources, Charsadda resident Zar Badshah married Kainat and took refuge in Lahore. Girl’s uncle Shahryar chased the couple and gunned down Zar Badshah outside his house.

Later, the suspect also killed Kainat and fled the scene abducting victim couple’s son Waqas.

However, the criminal was detained by Model Town Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) police from Motorway Interchange and recovered the kid. The officers said that further investigation would be launched after the arrival of victims’ families whereas the suspect has confessed to the crime.