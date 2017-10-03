LAHORE - Lahore Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains on Monday said that police and public should be on same page to defeat criminals and terrorists in the country.

The city police chief also underlined the role of security and intelligence agencies and public representatives in the latest security operations. He said that all government institutions played a vital role to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the metropolis.

“There were some high profile events in Lahore (in recent past), including World XI cricket tour, by-polls in NA-120, Eidul Azha and Muharram. The Lahore police did a tremendous job by making all such events a complete success. We ensured foolproof security for all mega events,” the police chief said.

Wains on Monday presided over a meeting at Alhamra Hall to discuss and review progress on the recently-launched “111 Intelligence System” in Lahore. DIG Investigation Chaudhry Sultan, SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem and all branches’ heads were also present on this occasion.

The CCPO said that this was the basic responsibility of the police to eliminate crime from the society. The latest intelligence collection system will help police in the long run, the officer said, and ordered the field police to focus on information gathering.

The CCPO urged field police officers and officials to pass on information regarding terror suspects and their facilitators. The intelligence collection about land mafias, illegal firearms, narcotics, proclaimed offenders, roadblocks, harassment and gambling dens should be shared on cell phone 0303-7712111.

“Once the information is shared, the Intelligence wing (of the police) will begin working to raid and arrest the criminals. Names of informants will be kept secret. All cooperation will be extended to policemen in order to make the initiative a success story,” he said.

SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem said that intelligence system existed in the police department from day one. “Basically, police are being empowered through this (111 Intelligence) system. Every officer and official is bound to pass on one (important) information to the intelligence wing in one month about criminal activities in his jurisdiction,” the SSP explained. The basic purpose of this meeting is to communicate the significance of the system to the field staff, he said.

“No less than 35,000 policemen are part of the Lahore Police. If the department receives 35,000 intelligence reports in a month, criminals will have no place to hide. Lahore police during the last three years have achieved a milestone in digital technology in order to change the Thana Culture,” he said.

Now, every policeman should play his important role in the fight against crimes and terrorism, he said.