October is celebrated as month of breast cancer awareness worldwide. This year too Pakistan’s national campaign, Pink Ribbon, is raising awareness about the disease, highlighting the role of research into the causes of breast cancer and underling significance of early detection of breast cancer in terms of better treatment and survival. Such activities are carried out all year round but the month of October is special. Experts say delay in getting help is one of the reasons for an increase in breast cancer cases. Patients consider it against social norms to inform others about the disease, or delay seeking help due to psychological barriers. Most of these cases, experts believe, can prove fatal. According to Pink Ribbon, having breast cancer in Pakistan, no matter what stage or severity it is of, carries with it a stigma. Furthermore, due to a lack of awareness many women hide condition and refuse to go for any kind of breast examination. To mark October as PINKtober, the breast cancer awareness month, Pink Ribbon has launched a nationwide awareness drive; and also started fundraising for building Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital. The campaign, which includes reaching out to over 200,000 young girls for breast cancer awareness during October alone, is launched in coordination with the Higher Education Commission. Pink Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab said breast cancer was the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the second leading cancerous cause of death. Thus, there is a need for a special focus to prevent this disease. He said that due to Pink Ribbon’s intensive awareness work over the years, awareness about the disease had increased significantly and a demand for breast cancer services had emerged. To cater to the needs, he said, Pink Ribbon has started construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital. In October, Pink Ribbon is not only going to spread awareness among young female students, but also organising various events to sensitise women and girls at the community level through direct interaction. Furthermore, PINKtober 2017 will be running different activities throughout October to spread maximum awareness, and survivorship care, and fundraising for the Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer Hospital.