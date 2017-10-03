LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police, administration and security agencies for making foolproof security arrangements for Ashura.

Commending the performance of the provincial cabinet committee, police, administration and law enforcement agencies, he said that by the grace of Allah Almighty and hard work of line departments, Youm-e-Ashur remained peaceful. “For that, I congratulate the cabinet committee and other institutions. Elected representatives, members of the local bodies as well as the administration proactively worked for the safety of life and property of people,” he said.

The chief minister said in a press statement he was satisfied with security arrangements for peace on Youm-e-Ashur. He said that members of the cabinet committee had made best security arrangements for the religious occasion. He said they worked day and night to maintaining law and order. Similarly, different departments maintained best coordination with the concerned agencies. He said that peace committees and elected representatives also played an effective role in maintaining peace and harmony. Because of these organised efforts of various segments of the society, he said, peace was maintained on Ashura. He said that religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought also played a key role in ensuring peace. All people worked like a team to maintain religious harmony, tolerance and brotherhood, he added. Shehbaz said he was thankful to all line departments and the concerned persons for a peaceful Ashura. He said that same passion, hard work and commitment were required in future to maintain peace in the country.

SOUTHERN PUNJAB DEVELOPMENT

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government has given billions of rupees for development and prosperity in southern Punjab.

He said that every district of southern Punjab had been included in the journey of development on a priority basis. The PML-N government has returned rights to people of southern Punjab by providing resources worth billions of rupees generously, the chief minister said while talking to MNA Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar who called on him here on Monday.

Shehbaz said a solar energy plant of 400MW had been set up at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur and a Turkish company was setting up a 300MW solar project with a tariff of six cents per unit. It will be the lowest tariff in the history of the country, he claimed. He said that a number of energy projects had been completed in a record period of time and the clouds of darkness would disappear at the end of the current year. On the other side, he said, billions of rupees of the poor nation had been saved by ensuring transparency, quality and speed in development projects. He said the Punjab government had spread a network of carpeted roads to villages through Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme and this was by far the largest programme of construction of rural roads in the history of the country. He said that Rs90 billion was being spent on “Pakkian Sarkan Sokhay Panday programme”’ by the Punjab government and overall infrastructure had been improved by spending billions of rupees. He said the prosperity of the people of southern Punjab was very dear to him. He said the safe city project would be started from Bahawalpur and every possible resource would be provided for development of Bahawalpur Division. He said that wrong priorities of the former rulers had brought troubles for the nation. The negative political forces opposing the development projects could not obstruct the progress of the country and “we shall go to every extent for completion of projects aimed at development and prosperity of the country”.

INDIAN FIRING CONDEMNED

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at the Line of Control. He has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a civilian and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured. The chief minister said that continuous targeting of civilian population by the Indian Army was highly condemnable and a coward act.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Habib Ahmad Khan Lodhi, former additional inspector general of Punjab Police. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.