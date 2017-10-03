LAHORE - At least five terror suspects were killed in an operation launched by Punjab’s counterterrorism department near Ravi Bridge late Saturday night.

Another three accomplices of the suspects managed to escape during the shooting. A CTD spokesman said they also seized AK-47 assault rifles and explosives during the “intelligence-based operation” conducted near Ravi Bridge in the Sanda police precincts. He said the terror suspects belonged to a banned outfit and they were plotting major attacks in Lahore during Muharram. Investigators were working to ascertain identities of the dead. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy. The CTD team raided a house as they received credible information that some terrorists were hiding in a house near Ravi Bridge.

As the police cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire on the counter terror operatives, who also retaliated aggressively.

When the fire was stopped, five terrorists were found dead while their three other accomplices managed to flee during gunfire that lasted for a considerable time.

Further investigation is under way.