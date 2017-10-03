The Punjab government’s counsel was on his feet when a Lahore High Court full bench on Monday adjourned the hearing of the Model Town inquiry report till Tuesday (today).

A full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Shehbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Amin Qazi heard the arguments of parties. During the proceedings, Khwajwa Haris appeared as counsel for the Punjab government to argue on the appeal against single bench’s Sept 21 order in which the Punjab government was ordered to publicise the Model Town inquiry report.

However, Advocate Azhar Siddique and Khwaja Tariq Raheem raised objection to his appearance, saying that under the Supreme Court’s judgement, a private counsel cannot be hired for arguments on any petition or appeal filed by the government. They said it was violation of the court orders and that too in the courtroom. On this, Advocate Khwaja Haris told the bench that there was a proper procedure for hiring a lawyer as private counsel and law secretary was on board. He said there was a certain reason because for which he was chosen as a private counsel to argue on the case. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, head of the bench, asked him to furnish all documents regarding his hiring as private counsel. The respondents’ counsel said that it would be a waste of time when Khwaja Haris can’t argue as private counsel of the government. However, Justice Sheikh asked him to argue on the case with directions to him to submit documents on record so that respondents could know about his appointment as private counsel.

In his arguments, Khwaja Haris questioned the jurisdiction of single bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. He said why the petition was not sent to the full bench and why the government and law officers were not given opportunity of being heard. This petition should not have been decided by the single bench as the same matter had been pending before the full bench for last two years. He also said that this was a separate debate whether the inquiry tribunal’s report was judicial proceedings but the matter should have been referred to the full bench. He further contended that some petitions in already pending six petitions had the same plea which the newly petition moved by 20 aggrieved persons had. On this, Justice Sheikh observed that whether there was defect in the proceedings. On this, Khawaja Haris said that it was illegal. Advocate Khurram Chughtai assisted him. At the last hearing, Additional Advocate General Shan Gull argued on the appeal but on Monday he was not there.

Khwaja Haris said, “The full bench is seized with the matter while the single bench is encroached upon.” “Why the matter was taken up during the summer and why the aggrieved persons were not asked to file their petitions before the full bench?” The counsel said that the bench should have determined its jurisdiction first.

Earlier, lawyer Ali Zia filed an appeal on behalf of a police official, saying, “If the report is released as per order of the single bench, he would be affected.” On this, respondent lawyers said it would not affect his right, as issuance of report was merely on the basis of people’s right to information, especially of those who were directly affected by the Model Town incident. After hearing both sides, the bench issued notices to both sides.

It may be mentioned here that now the court would hold day-to-day hearing of the matter.

On Sept 21, 2017, a single bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the Punjab government to publicise the Model Town inquiry report and hand it over to those affected by the incident in which 14 people lost their lives and 85 others were injured.

The single bench had ruled that inquiry report was judicial proceedings and ordered its publication, observing that aggrieved parties had the right to know that who was actually the wrongdoer and responsible for the killings of or injuries to their loved ones.

Later, talking to the media, Pakistan Awami Tehreek leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said it was shameful that a private counsel had been hired by the provincial government to argue the case. He said it was a clear violation of SC orders. He questioned that how Khwaja Haris reached the Lahore High Court, as earlier he was in Islamabad. “He was brought from Islamabad to Lahore through a special flight,” said Gandapur.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident or protest outside the courtroom.