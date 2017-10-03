LAHORE - Lahore’s historical Nisar Haveli located inside Mochi Gate of Walled City is a symbol of Sunni-Shia unity, as people of the area, be it Shias or Sunnis, equally show respect for the religious occasion of Ashura and work for social and religious harmony.

Since its inception in the 18th century, Muslims belonging to Sunni and Shia sects participate in the annual main procession, as Haveli has become a symbol of sectarian harmony. It keeps its gates open for everyone who comes to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala. The Nisar Haveli has a cultural, traditional and religious uniqueness.

The Haveli attracted Muslims as well as non-Muslims before partition. The Haveli has got the old architecture of Mughal era, which is still in its original form. The main wooden balcony of the Haveli attracts the attention of the viewers at first sight. The Haveli building was constructed in 18th century. The interior of the building also contains Persian poetry praising the family of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The Haveli has a wide courtyard and a separate area where Zuljinah for the main procession was festooned with flowers and black dress, in accordance with traditional rituals.

Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, 59, is one of the residents of Mohalla Shia’an Kashmirian inside Mochi Gate. “I stand in front of Nisar Haveli for first 10 days of Muharram and keep an eye on outsiders to avert any untoward incident. I am a Sunni Muslim, but I do this vigilance to keep the legacy and culture of this area,” Masood said.

Malik Tassawur, 52, who lives inside Mochi Gate, said when month of Muharram starts the rush at sweet shops increases because people distribute sweets in memory of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (R.A). “I think Walled City people are real followers of the philosophy and message of martyrdom of the grandson of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) because they present a true picture of Shia-Sunni unity.”

Malik Tassawur remembers Akhtar Rasheed alias Ustad Sheedu who remained a symbol of Shia-Sunni unity in the area. Akhtar died a month ago. Malik said Akhtar, like many others, had seen partition and kept the community at peace with his speeches and lectures.

After the partition, Nisar Haveli became property of Nawab Muzaffar Ali Khan Qizilbash, former chief minister of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and minister of finance in 1970s.

Muhammad Shakoor, a resident of Mochi Gate, said he and his family had a long tradition of attending the annual procession.

Muhammad Ali, 22, a student of Bachelor’s of Business Administration, who lives inside Walled City. “I have friends who belong to different sects. We all participate in the Zuljinah procession,” he said.

Salman Walid, 22, resident of Mohalla Shia’an Kashmirian, runs a sweets shop named ‘Sufi Sweets’ at Nawab Chowk in Akbari Mandi area. He said he continues the legacy of his forefathers who used to offer free meals on the occasion of Ashura.

Asghar Iqbal, 42, who runs a CD shop adjacent to the walls of Nisar Haveli, said Sunnis of this area participate in the procession of 10th Muharram while Shias participate in 12 Rabi-al-Awwal sessions.

Nawab Haider Ali Abidi from Karachi addressed the procession at Nisar Haveli.

The first Ashura procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli in 1850. It was part of adjacent Mubarik Haveli before the partition but later got divided into two buildings. Nawab Haji Sir Fateh Ali Khan Qizilbash named the Haveli after his father Sardar Nisar Ali Khan Qizilbash.

According to locals of the Mochi Gate, before partition, a large number of Hindus and Sikhs also used to participate in the Ashura procession at Haveli to show their respect for the martyrs of Karbala.