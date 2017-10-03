The Lahore High Court on Monday barred the federal government from deporting another Turkish family working with Pak-Turk Schools.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed the order with direction to a deputy attorney general to ensure that the petitioner and his family would not be deported till decision on the petition.

Murat Ervan, a Turkish citizen, moved the petition through his counsel Advocate Asad Manzoor Butt, submitting that his colleagues had been allegedly abducted by law enforcement agencies and it was likely that they would be sent back to their country.

The counsel argued that the petitioner and other Turkish educationists had sought asylum in Pakistan under the protection of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR). He stated that the incumbent Turkish government resorted to persecution of employees of Pak-Turk Schools on political grounds.

The federal law officer had given an undertaking to the court last year that the Turkish employees of the Pak-Turk Schools would not be deported till Nov 24, 2017,the counsel said. But Turkish citizens were being abducted and forcibly deported, he said. He prayed to the court to bar the government from deporting the petitioner and his family members and also place their names on the exit control list.