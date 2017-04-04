LAHORE - A few dozen party activists from Lahore left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Monday to participate in the 38th death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who was hanged on April 4, 1979.

Led by local party activists Zahid Zulfiqar and Aftab Alam , around three dozen party workers boarded a Sukkar bound train from the Lahore Railway station on Monday. They were chanting party slogans as the train moved swiftly towards its destination.

Over the years, the number of party jiyalas from central Punjab leaving for the resting placing of Bhuttos on different events is declining gradually. Nonetheless, this is not the case in southern Punjab, most probably owing to region’s proximity with the Sindh province.

Not long ago, PPP leaders would book the whole train from Lahore to facilitate the party workers to attend the death anniversaries of Bhuttos. Now a single Railway coach is enough to take the Bhutto lovers to their graves in Sindh.

This year, party’s central Punjab organization has organized an event at the jail where Z.A Bhutto was hanged to death 38 years ago. It has also planned a simply ceremony at party’s provincial secretariat in Lahore on Tuesday (April 4).