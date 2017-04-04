LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed Monday said that different measures are being adopted to eradicate encroachments on five model roads in Lahore. He said that the police also needed active support of traders’ community to discourage wrong parking on busy roads.

SSP Rai Ejaz said this while addressing trade leaders of Maulan Shaukat Ali road (Model Town) and Allama Iqbal road Garhi Shahu. A large number of traders and senior traffic officers were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, the CTO said that the traffic police department with the help of traders can improve traffic management particularly in congested and commercial areas. He said that the police would soon launch a full-fledged anti-encroachment campaign on the model roads.

The traffic officers were also directed to discourage wrong parking that often triggers traffic mess in populated vicinities.

The participants of the delegation meanwhile assured the CTO that they would fully support the police to make this campaign a success.