LAHORE: Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan (HNPIP) is holding a seminar on Growing Population and Youth Employment Problems-Status & Possibilities” on Wednesday at the HNPIP auditorium Majid Nizami Road. Special Assistant to Punjab CM Rana Arshad will preside over while Chief News Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Dilawar Ch, PTI leader Andleeb Abbas and Prof Dr Qais Aslam will be chief guests. –Staff Reporter