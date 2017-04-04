LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the only solution to Kashmir dispute is to give right of self determination to the people of occupied valley.

“Punjab Government fully supports all the efforts being made by national and international organisations with its principle stance,” the minister said during a meeting with the delegation of a London based Jummu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) led by its president Dr Syed Nazir Gilani on Monday.

JKCHR Spain Chapter president Zahid Hussain Syed, Regional Office bearer Mudassar Butt, Punjab Human Rights Secretary Asim Iqbal, and Additional Secretary Shabir Bhatti along with other high officials of the department were present on the occasion. Dr Gilani informed the meeting that Kahmiris are being killed, tortured, raped, and persecuted in their own land on daily basis. The participants of the meeting reaffirmed their conviction that India would never succeed in suppressing their movement of freedom and overwhelmed affiliation with Pakistan.

Dr Gilani said JKCHR was the only NGO from the three administrations of Jammu and Kashmir on either side of cease fire line which is in Special Consultative Status with the ECOSOC of United Nations. Tahir Sandhu said there have been common consensus at national level for vibrant and comprehensive diplomacy at global level to seek international support for the right of self determination and assert Pakistan's principle stand on Kashmir as it is not dispute on a piece of territory but a question of human rights and dignity of people of Kashmir. The minister directed the Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department to draft a comprehensive report in line with the suggestions and recommendations of JKCHR to be represented to CM Shehbaz Sharif for formulation of more effective and result oriented roadmap to speed up lobbying at global level for Kashmir cause.