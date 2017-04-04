LAHORE - Former President of Pakistan and Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar said late Dr Majid Nizami had devoted all of his life for the promotion of Pakistan ideology.

He was addressing in connection with the 89th birthday of late Nizami at the Pakistan Workers Trust on Monday. Both the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust and Pakistan Workers Trust had marked his birthday in a befitting manner.

Tarar called him a fearless and brave journalist. His efforts for the welfare of Pakistan Movement workers and the protection of Pakistan ideology would be written golden words, he added.

The NPT chairman said it is impossible to encompass the national and journalistic services of late Dr Majid Nizami. Being a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon Him), late Nizami never compromised with the honour of his pen and raised his true conscious fearlessly in front of every dictator. He was a combination of religious thoughts and Islamic ideology of Pakistan and confronted the enemies ruthlessly.

He said the Trust was following guiding principles of late Nizami in pursuance of its objectives and vowed to continue with the same spirit ahead.

Justice (Retd) Mian Aftab Farrukh, Justice (Retd) Khalil-ur-Rehman, Chief Coordinator Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust Mian Farooq Altaf, Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Executive Editor Daily Dunya Salman Ghani, renowned political leader Ch Naeem Hussain Chattah, Justice (Retd) Sharif Hussain Bukhari, Begum Surraya Khurshid, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Professor Muhammad Salim Baig, President Nazaria-e-Pakistan Forum AJK Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Sahibzada Peer Syed Saqlain Haider Chorahi, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Rana Muhammad Arshad, Col (Retd) Ikram Ullah Khan, Qayyum Nizami, Dr Perveen Khan, Begum Safia Ishaq, Begum Hamid Rana, Syed NaseebUllah Gardezi, Mian Ibrahim Tahir, Major (Retd) Siddique Rehan, Nawab Barakat Mehmood, Nyla Umar, Professor Sharafat Ali and notables from other walks of life addressed on the occasion. NPT Secretary Shahid Rashid moderated the ceremony.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the towering personality of late Dr Majid Nizami and recalled their personal relations with him. They further vowed to continue his mission of protecting the ideological basis of Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.