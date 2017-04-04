LAHORE - A seven-member delegation of UK Parliament led by British Parliamentarian Rehman Chishti met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-UK relations and enhancing cooperation in different sectors were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Rehman Chishti said that England will continue to support democracy in Pakistan. Due to good steps of Pakistani government, the situation has been improved in Pakistan, he added. He said that more steps have to be taken for enhancing bilateral cooperation in education, health and other sectors. He said that maximum exchange of delegations of parliamentarian will result in promotion of relations between the two countries. He said that Pakistan has rendered supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

Talking to the delegation, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pak-UK ties are of historical nature and both the countries are important partner in the journey to progress and prosperity. He said that Punjab government has adopted the zero tolerance policy against corruption that has yielded best results. Indiscriminate action has been taken against corrupt persons. He said that Britain has always supported democracy in Pakistan and added that our friends and foes are common. He said that terrorism is an international issue and Pakistan is a victim of terrorism for the last many years. He said that lasting sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism are unprecedented. Unfortunately, Pakistan was made a front line state in the war against terrorism due to which attitudes of extremism, terrorism and intolerance were promoted in the country.

He said that despite threats, Punjab government successfully held PSL final in Pakistan. He said that opportunities of investment in Pakistan have increased due to CPEC and British investors should benefit from CPEC opportunities.

He said that minority community has rendered invaluable services in education, health and other sectors. He said that India is committing atrocities against unarmed Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir and atrocities are an open violation of human rights. He said that situation is far more batter in Pakistan as compared to past, transparency increased in government affairs, economy is strengthening and confidence of investors has restored.

The chief minister strongly condemned terrorist incident in London a few days ago, and expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

Those who called on the Chief Minister include Nigel Huddleston, Mark, Pawsey, David Morris, Henry Smith, Matthew Offord and Royston Smith.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allaudin, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Advisor Umer Saif, Member National Assembly Pervaiz Malik, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials were also present on the occasion.