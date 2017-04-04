LAHORE: Senior PPP leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo has called upon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare their own assets as well as those of all their family members, whether dependent on them or them.

Mr Wattoo, who is also a former Punjab chief minister, said in a statement that the Sharifs should make public their assets in the interest of their family prestige, no matter whether the decision in Panama papers case is favourable or unfavourable to them. People of Pakistan, like the people in rest of the world, want their leaders to be clean and honest, he said, adding: “Multiplying personal assets or those of the children by looting national wealth is a major sin”. Corruption, the PPP leader said, was subject of all discussions everywhere, affecting the entire society. –Staff Reporter

Mr Wattoo said transparent accountability was the call of the hour and for this purpose honest laws and their across-the-board enforcement must be ensured. “Accountability should be started from the top to make it effective. If the roof of a building leaks, its floor can’t stay clean”.

The former chief minister had declared his personal assets and those of the family after stepping down as Punjab chief minister and then after quitting the federal ministry in 2013. He had given special ads to the media articulating all details.

Mr Wattoo said the present rulers should follow suit.

If the rulers live like monarchs, people would have a sense of deprivation, said the PPP leader. He said there were leaders in the world who led simple lives both when they were in power and when they stepped down.