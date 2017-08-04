LAHORE - The Supreme Court was moved against lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai for leveling allegations against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi filed the petition, submitting that Gulalai made fake allegations and could not furnish any single evidence.

Through her allegations, she misled the people, he said, and prayed the court to invoke provisions of the Articles 62 and 63 of constitution and disqualify her as MNA. He also requested the court to suspend her assembly’s membership and put her name on exit control list till decision of the petition.