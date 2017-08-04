LAHORE - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, Karachi (PSQCA) Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research and awareness about quality control in the country. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and PSQCA Director General Muhammad Khalid Siddiq signed the 13-point accord at a graceful ceremony organized by the University’s Academic Planning and External Links at GCU Lahore.

According to the agreement, the PSQCA would provide all technical assistance to GCU Lahore in establishing the Standardization, Quality and Technology Management Wing, and developing quality control education programs. The PSQCA would also include the senior faculty members and scientists of GCU in its technical committees for different products evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, the PSQCA Director General highlighted the need to include subjects related to quality control / assurance in the University’s curriculum, saying they were going to sign an agreement with the Pakistan Engineering Council in this regard.

Muhammad Khalid Siddiq said that PSQCA to-date had developed or adopted 22,368 standards for different products, adding that they were looking forward to universities for research development and inclusion of universities’ senior faculty in technical committees for evaluation and regulation of these standards for different products.

The PSQCA and GCU officials also agreed to undertake joint research projects in the areas of common interests and sharing their human and material resources including instruments, services and facilities. Both organizations would also hold joint seminars to promote awareness among youth about the quality control.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah laid a stress on PSQCA to especially focus on food products. He briefed the visiting delegates about the history, traditions and achievements of GCU, besides the research work being carried out by the faculty members.

Director Academic Planning and External Links Ms. Fouzia Shahin said that a joint working group would be formed to regularly review the implementation of agreement and collaborative activities.

GCU Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad, Director Research Prof Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Salam Chair in Physics Dr. G. Murtaza, Registrar Saboor Ahmad Khan and Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms. Iram Sohail also attended the MoU signing ceremony.