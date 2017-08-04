LAHORE - The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) and Professionals and Accountancy Centre (PAC) established under Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA Dubai) Thursday signed an MoU for establishment of PU campus in Dubai. The ceremony was held at committee room of VC. VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid , Principal of Hailey College of Banking and Finance Prof Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, PAC Dubai Chairman Jamil Qureshi and other persons concerned were present. According to MoU, PAC Dubai would provide support and facilitation to HCBF to prepare a plan for establishment of PU campus in Dubai.