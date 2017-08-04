LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday stayed Federal Board of Revenue from conducting raids at business centers without issuing prior notices.

A division bench of the LHC took up the matter on petition submitting that FBR was misusing its powers under Section 38 of Sales Tax. Under this section, the board authorities conduct raids without issuing prior notices and take record in their control, the petitioner’s counsel said.

He said the FBR also puts the companies in black list. The court directed registrar office to consolidate all petitions and issued notices to FBR to submit replies. The court adjourned further hearing until Sept 28. In another case against alleged processing fee of PIA from passengers, the LHC issued notices to Civil Aviation Authority and others to submit replies.

App adds: the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from collecting processing fee from domestic and international passengers.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza passed these orders while hearing a petition filed by a private airline challenging collection of exorbitant processing fee by the authority.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel arguing before the court submitted that the authority installed a new software for handling of luggage and passengers at all airports after purchasing it from a foreign company.

He said that after the installation of new software, the authority started charging Rs 135 from domestic and Rs 160 from international passengers as processing fee.

He mentioned that only Rs 8 were being charged from domestic and international passengers alike earlier, while the old software was in place.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the exorbitant processing fee collection being illegal and unconstitutional.

The court after hearing initial arguments stopped CAA from collecting the fee and sought reply.

DIG challenges Canadian

woman’s claims

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a senior ranking police officer, has challenged the petition of his Canadian wife, Mirjam Aberras Lahdeaho, saying that a guardian court had already given him custody of the children under the law.

Motorway DIG Dogar has taken a stance that his wife of 20 years does not practice Muslim faith and may change faith of his children if she gets their custody - a claim denied by the petitioner.

The couple married in March 1997

In her plea to Lahore High Court, Mirjam, who says has lived over 12 years in Pakistan, alleged that Dogar was not allowing her to see their children: Qasim Dogar, 7, Jaffer Dogar, 13, and Zahra Dogar, 19.

The court on Thursday put off the proceedings till Monday, August 7, after hearing the arguments on Mirjam’s heabeas corpus petition when Dogar’s counsel gave undertaking about meeting of children with their mother.

LHCBA President Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali told the court that he would ensure a meeting at the bar.