LAHORE - Taking a swipe at Ayesha Gulalai, PTI Women Wing Executive Member Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Thursday rejected the lawmaker’s allegations against her party chief Imran Khan.

Addressing the women’s convention, she said all the women were being respected in the party, and Gulalai’s press conference was an attempt to defame the party chairman.

She said they started a social media campaign to counter the allegations, showing party women’s respect for their leader Imran Khan.

She said the PTI women workers are frontline squad and would stand by the party’s leadership at this time crucial time. She praised the party wokers Saadia Sohail Rana, Rubeena Jameel, Aysha Iqbal, Shahnaz Khan, Sobia Kamal, Sameena Sohail, Guzala Rafiq, Saba Butt, Showana Bashir, Naziya Gilani and Aaliya Hamzah for defending Imran.

She said all women are aware of this plot concocted against Imran Khan. Such actions can’t shatter our resolve to play our part in politics, she said and raised the demand for Ayesha Gulalai’s apology.