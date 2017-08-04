Floriculture chief suspended for corruption

Lahore: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has suspended Dr Abid Mahmood, DG of Floriculture (Training & Research) Punjab, presently working as DG Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Rawalpindi. Official sources told The Nation that the step was taken after CM Shehbaz Sharif was informed about corruption and slow pace of work in different schemes. The CM marked the inquiry to a team that found misappropriation and failure in completion of the tasks. Some other officers including deputy directors and assistant directors were also suspended in the same case.–Staff reporter .

French heritage conference to be held at Alhamra

LAHORE: French envoy Oliver Huynh Van Thursday met with Lahore Arts Council chief Atta Muhammad Khan and expressed his government’s willingness to arrange heritage conference in September. The French envoy said that the heritage conference will be held in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council. The executive director ensured him of his council’s all-out support. He said LAC platform is building up soft image of Pakistan and arranging such conference will boost between both countries ties. –Staff Reporter

ADB health delegation calls on secretary

LAHORE: The Asian Development Bank Mission for Health Sector Consultation and Development called on Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan at his office on Thursday. The delegation comprising Principal Health Specialist Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department (ADB) Eduardo Banzon, Health Specialist, Central & West Regional Department Ms Rouselle Lavado and Social Sector Specialist Pakistan Resident Mission Munir Abro discussed avenues for cooperation for the development of health sector in Punjab. Ali Jan Khan showed interest in seeking cooperation of ADB in revamping of Drug Control Regime including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in pharmaceutical industry, warehousing practices, public and private partnership in different fields. The Mission promised providing assistance for improving minimum service delivery standards in the public sector hospitals and removing the gaps. –Staff reporter

Iranian Cultural Centre marks birthday of Imam Raza

LAHORE: Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore arranged a ceremony to celebrate the birthday of Imam Ali ibn Musa alRaza (AS) in connection with 10-day state celebrations being held in Iran. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event. Speakers highlighted various aspects of his life and stressed the need for following in his footsteps to lead an honourable life. A poetry recitation session was also held on the occasion. At the end of the ceremony, prices were distributed among six winners of Imam Khomeini essay competition.–Staff Reporter