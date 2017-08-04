LAHORE - As the 70th Independence Day is approaching, people are gearing up preparations to mark the day. Various stalls have been set up selling national flags, buntings, badges, shirts, dresses and balloons where a good number of people, especially youth, are seen gather around.

In every big and small city throughout the country, the streets are full of national fervour as people buy I-Day related items from shops and stalls.

Anticipating a high demand, shopkeepers and vendors came up a huge stock with the start of August.

Special stalls have been set up in Anarkali Bazaar, Shah Alam Market, Ichhra market, Baghbanpura bazaar, Moon Market Allama Iqbal Town and Urdu Bazaar Lahore.

Azhar Malik, general secretary of Ferozepur Road traders association, said that the Independence Day brings great business opportunities every year.

A large number of people, especially children, are buying stickers, caps, badges and flags for celebrating the 70th Independence Day.

Malik who represents a large number of traders was happy with the security in markets.

CELEBRATIONS PLAN

The city district administration during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed in chair finalised its plan to celebrate the 70th Independence Day.

The district administration, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, departments of Sports, Civil Defence, Social Welfare and Education institutions and universities have also announced their activities that would continue throughout August.

The main function of Independence Day would be held at Hazoori Bagh, where national flag would be hoisted.

Similarly, musical events, fireworks, Civil Defence rally, thematic illumination of underpasses and roundabouts, display of steamers and banners, carrying portraits of national heroes, establishment of camps along with sound system at different points in city would be arranged, for which instructions have been given to the PHA, MCL, Civil Defence and other departments.

The DC said that Lahore Education Authority is also arranging different Independence Day activities which include cleanliness day in all schools, decoration of schools, lecture delivery on Pakistan Movement, tree plantation (10 plants in primary, 25 plants in elementary school and 50 plants in high school), national songs, debates and quiz competition at primary, secondary and high schools.

Also there would be sports activities in which football, badminton, karate, taekwondo, hockey, roller scatting, tug-of-war, cycling, wusho, table tennis matches would be conducted in different parts of Lahore.

Moreover, the Social Welfare Department Lahore chapter would arrange national songs and hold flag-hoisting ceremonies at different centers.

SPEECH CONTEST

An Urdu speech competition, in connection with Independence Day celebration, held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Thursday. Ex registrar Prof Riffat Saqlain was the chief guest. Event titled “ Is parcham key saaye taley hum ek hen” was organized by Urdu Department in seminar hall. Students from different departments participated and expressed their views on importance of unity of the nation.

Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi, faculty and staff joined the event. In her address, the VC said that Pakistan is our identity that we earned through immense sacrifices.

Countless people gave their blood to kindle the light of freedom and millions had to migrate for this purpose. Our elders sacrificed their present for our future. Today we remember our forefathers and pay our gratitude to them for making extraordinary sacrifices to give us an identity. She said that LCWU is a leading university which is using its resources for women development and for empowering women, on merit, coming from all socio-economic classes of Pakistan. VC stressed on the need of unity, faith, discipline and women empowerment for nation building.–Staff Reporter