Lahore - A 30-year-old man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in the Kahna police precincts Thursday.

Police name the deceased as Dilawar Hussain. His body was moved to morgue for an autopsy. His family told the police that Dilawar was shot dead by his brother-in-law at home after a brief altercation over a domestic dispute. The ‘killer’ managed escape.

Labourers wounded

Two labourers were wounded critically as they fell in a crater close to the site of Orange Line in Gulshan-e-Ravi area on Thursday. Rescuers said the labourers were shifted to hospital where their condition was said to be critical. Rescue workers managed to pull out the victims from the debris after hectic efforts. They were shifted to hospital on ambulance.