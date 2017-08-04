LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country cannot bear the politics of agitation, urging his opponents to show political maturity.

“Coming into power through conspiracies is no politics; rather, it is selfless service to the public,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement on Thursday.

“Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of the people due to his revolutionary steps for national development,” the CM said, adding that the ex-PM’s matchless reforms for national development will be written in golden words.

Shehbaz said the PML-N promoted transparency in the country and “the transparent projects of our government set new precendents”. “No one can allege corruption of even a single penny in the mega projects and the world has also acknowledged the transparent economic policies of our government,” he added

He also stated the completion of energy projects will help to eliminate unemployment and poverty besides ending loadshedding once and for all.

“A prosperous, strengthened and peaceful Pakistan is our destination and we shall work hard round the clock to achieve this goal,” Shehbaz stressed.

He continued democracy is in the interest of the country and the popularity of those trying to come into power through backdoor will be fully exposed in elections 2018.

“Those who cannot make new Pakistan in their province should now take pity on the hapless nation and should come into the arena for public service by setting aside their negative politics,” the CM said without naming any party.

“Now, their faces are fully exposed and the reality of baseless allegations leveled at sincere and committed leadership has become clear to the nation.

“The conscious people of Pakistan are standing like a solid rock before the negative designs of such elements.

“Now, every looter and plunderer will have to be taken to task who has looted the poor nation.”

He also warned the nation will not allow anybody to play with its destiny. Shehbaz was sure that the politics of hypocrites and despoilers will be eliminated forever. “Pakistan consists of all of us and we all have to move the country ahead,” he concluded.