LAHORE - A senior leader of the Pakistan Awami Tehrik, Muhammad Sharif Chaudhry, says the apex court’s unanimous verdict announced in Panama Papers case is a roadmap for the corruption-free Pakistan.

In a press statement Thursday, he said Pakistan’s judiciary has now assumed its prescribed constitutional role of checks and balances.

“It was not simply a case of politicians rather it will have positive implications for the sovereignty of Pakistan, general public, democratic principles, rule of law, merit system, institutional hierarchy and their strict accountability.”, said the PAT leader, who is also a former banker and economist.

He demanded that Justice Baqar Najfi’s report on the Model Town incident that led to the killing of 14 people some three years should be released forthwith to provide justice to the victims.

The accountability process should be continued and expanded in the larger interest of the country, Chaudhry Sharif said.

“Foreign policy should be formulated on the basis of national interests instead of personal business gains of the ruling-class, which was deeply involved in committing an offence of misusing insider’s information to promote their personal business all over the world”.

He said the Supreme Court verdict has ended the uncertainty prevailing for more than a year and now Pakistan’s economy will get accelerated. Ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar resorted to reckless borrowing to meet the economic challenges .

“It is the right time for the relevant authorities to immediately approach the World Bank’s Stolen Assets Recovery Cell established under the aegis of UN so that we are in a position to get back $200 billion stashed in Swiss Banks by the Pakistani money launderers and clear our foreign debts amounting to nearly $75 billion to $80 billion”. A ban must be imposed on unnecessary imports. The inefficiency of the organizations especially SECP, SBP and FBR exposed by the Panama Case needs radical reforms to focus more on our economic growth, he said.

According to him, medium and high-tech production of export goods can be enhanced by relocation of Chinese Industries to Pakistan. The CPEC would bring a revolution in physical infrastructure, energy, skilled human resources and improvement in connectivity. The proposed establishment of 46 Special Economic Zones alongside the route of CPEC will be a driving force for our economic growth, the PAT leader said.