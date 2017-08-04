LAHORE - A World Bank delegation was briefed here on Thursday about the activities of Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) in the country.

The delegation, led by WB Chairmanship Christoph Pusch, visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab offices here.

The PDMA director general and Project Director PIU-PDMA Punjab received the guests and gave them a detailed briefing about the WB-assisted project in Pakistan.

The delegation also visited the newly established state-of-the-art PDMA control room and inaugurated Mobile Communication Vehicle service by presenting the key to Hameedullah Malik, the project director.

The delegation expressed its satisfaction and praised the PDMA efforts to deal with disastrous situations with the help of high-tech Integrated Disaster Management System and independent satellite-based Emergency Mobile Communication channel.