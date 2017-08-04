LAHORE - A young man was found dead from the BRB canal in the limits of Batapur police on early Thursday. The body, not identified yet, was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.
Police investigators say they believe unidentified men tortured the man to death somewhere else but fled after throwing his body into the canal. The police filed a murder case against unidentified men and launched the investigations to solve the blind murder mystery.
