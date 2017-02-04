LAHORE - A 40-year-old constable died under mysterious circumstances at the police headquarters yesterday. The body was moved for autopsy.

The policeman was later identified as Constable Muhammad Sultan, who was deployed at the Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. Sultan was going to his duty point when his condition got deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital where he died later. The police were investigating the death. The police response units and Dolphin Squads yesterday recovered at least 17 stolen vehicles including six cars and 11 motorcycles during snap-checking. A police spokesman said the officers also seized eight pistols and several bullets during the operation launched in different parts of the metropolis.

The patrolling police handed over the suspects and recovered vehicles and property to the local police.