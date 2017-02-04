LAHORE - Jamaatud Dawa and Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir (TAJK) have arranged countrywide protests and rallies against detention of Hafiz Saeed and his allies.

A statement issued from the JuD head office – Jamia Qadsia – claimed thousands of people participated in protests after Friday prayer in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar, Mardan, Muzaffarabad and other cities.

They demanded immediate release of Hafiz Saeed and other allies. People shouted slogans against India and America. According to the statement, scholars and leaders of religious organizations were also the part of protests.

In Lahore, supporters staged a demonstration at Chauburji in front of JuD HQ.

JuD leader Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki addressed the gathering and condemned the detention, dubbing the action an attempt to please India.

“The government should refrain from such actions to fulfill friendship with India and the US. Crime of Hafiz Saeed and his allies is that they help oppressed Kashmiris and support miserable humanity in Sindh and Baluchistan,” he said.

JuD Lahore chapter chief Abul Hashim Rabbani, Rai Nawaz Kharal Advocate, Rao Tahir Shakeel Advocate, Hafiz Masood ul Rehman, Habibur Rehman were also among speakers.

In Islamabad, TAJK staged demonstration Jamia Masjid Quba, the group stated, adding that in Rawalpindi, rally was arranged from Markaz Al-Quds to Press Club.

District Bar Association (DBA) also held a seminar in which President Naveed Hayat, Raja Rizwan Abbasi Advocate, Chaudhry Ashraf Gujar, Shakeel Awan and large number of lawyers participated.

In Muzaffarabad, Markazi Jamiat Ahlehadith arranged the protest. TAJK protested at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi. The statement added that demos were also staged in Multan Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities.