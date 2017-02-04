LAHORE: Lahore High Court was moved yesterday against the Punjab government for detention of Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. Advocate Sarfraz Hussain, a senior lawyer, filed the petition saying that Hafiz Saeed was detained under United Nations’ resolution of 2008. The petitioner said 1948’s resolution of the UN regarding referendum in Held-Kashmir was not implemented while the person who raised voice for Kashmir was detained under the same organization’s resolution. The detention of Hafiz Saeed being the citizen of Pakistan was the violation of Constitution, counsel claimed. He made a request to the court to order release of Hafiz Saeed . STAFF REPORTER