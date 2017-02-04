LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency yesterday seized a huge quantity of spurious and unregistered medicine, including government-provided drugs, after raiding different medical stores opposite Services hospital, according to officials.

The raiding team also arrested two persons for stealing and selling government property (drugs) worth millions of rupees, said Jameel Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director, Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) of FIA. The officials added that the arrested men - identified as Tariq Mehboob and Muhammad Asif Sharif - had backing of the staff at medicine stores of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Services hospital, who sold the government medicines to these medical stores for 50 per cent less price.

These medical stores include Sagheer Medical Store, Shaheen Pharmacy and Farhan Medical Store. Different kinds of medicine and injections were taken into possession.

Arrested under section 23 and 27 of Drug Act 1976, the accused will be produced in court for physical remand today, the FIA officials said.