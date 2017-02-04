LAHORE - All Pakistan Hair Dressers and Beauticians Federation has assured full support to Punjab AIDS Control Program on Aids/Hepatitis awareness in a meeting at Committee Room of Primary and Secondary Health Department yesterday.

The team of the Punjab AIDS Control Program and Hepatitis Control Program sought support of APHDBF on the initiative of educating hair dressers about the risks of unsterilized and used instruments, especially in rural areas, where blood transfusion still accounts for spread of various infections.

President APHDBF Haji Mohammad Shafique, vice President Shahzad Akhtar, General Secretary Hanifur Rehman Siddiqi and President Women Wing Rubina Shafique assured full support for the awareness initiative of the hair dressers.

It was decided that a plan would be chalked out for the awareness and registration of hair dressers across the province.