LAHORE - The Iranian Cultural Centre yesterday celebrated 38th birthday of Islamic Revolution where Iranian music band Kook enthralled audience with classical music.

The day is also marked as 38th National Day of Iran.

On the occasion, Iranian Cultural attaché said the revolution was the ray of hope of the people of Iran and 38 years ago, they rejected the monarchy in country.

A large number of people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.

The Kook music band earlier performed in an Iranian traditional music festival organized by the Iranian embassy and the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad.

Addresses by various speakers spoke on Iranian culture and shed light on the struggle of Iranian people who fought against the Shah of Iran and brought about Islamic revolution.

They stressed the need for enhancing cultural cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The lyrical poetry of the songs was also included poetry by Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Iranian praise Allam Iqbal and give him utmost respect, as large portion of Allama Iqbal poetry is in Persian.

On the occasion, Iranian artists, including Zaman Khairi, Amir Parveez Ahmadi, Amir Mardaneh, Ali Sohofi, Muhammad Baqir Zenali, Saeed Jalalian, performed and got applause from the audience.

The artistes performed on traditional Iranian string with lute Persian Tar, a music instrument with the background of Persian daf, a drum. Another artiste played Tombak, a one-headed drum.