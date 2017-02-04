LAHORE - A woman and her young daughter died while her son wounded seriously when a dumper bumped into a motorcycle in Sabzazar area, police said.

The fatal accident, which took place on busy Multan Road yesterday afternoon, also triggered traffic mess at least for an hour.

Muhammad Akram riding on a motorcycle along with his mother and sister was on his way home when a speedy dumper smashed into their two-wheeler. As a result, Nasim Bibi died on the spot while Akram and Aasma were rushed to the Jinnah hospital where the girl died. The condition of Akram was said to be serious till late yesterday night. Police reached the spot and impounded the dumper. However, the driver managed escape. The police handed over the bodies to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. A case was also filed with Sabzazar police against the driver. The police were investigating the deadly road mishap.