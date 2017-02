The Nawa-i-Waqt Fund for Stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh received Rs33,000 yesterday. Peroze Bakht Qazi from Lahore contributed Rs15,000 while late Col Ilahi Baksh and late Prof Riaz Ali Shah Rs5, 000 each. Mian Nasim Ahmad from Dholanwal, Lahore, and Ch Nazir Ahmad from Nankana Sahib donated Rs6,000 and Rs2,000 respectively.